40 years of Civil Service and a life of fortune

Richard Cote, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, is presented with a gift during his retirement ceremony June 25, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Cote arrived at Vandenberg AFB in 1980 as an active duty U.S. Air Force member. He spent four and a half years in the military and retired from the same base in the same squadron after nearly 40 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US