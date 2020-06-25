Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40 years of Civil Service and a life of fortune

    40 years of Civil Service and a life of fortune

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The crowd stands and applauds as Richard Cote, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, retires after nearly 40 years of service in the 30th CES June 25, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Cote arrived at Vandenberg AFB in 1980 as an active duty U.S. Air Force member. He spent four and a half years in the military and retired from the same base in the same squadron after nearly 40 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 years of Civil Service and a life of fortune [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

