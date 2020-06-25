The crowd stands and applauds as Richard Cote, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, retires after nearly 40 years of service in the 30th CES June 25, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Cote arrived at Vandenberg AFB in 1980 as an active duty U.S. Air Force member. He spent four and a half years in the military and retired from the same base in the same squadron after nearly 40 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 20:16 Photo ID: 6254387 VIRIN: 200625-F-TM985-1201 Resolution: 7492x4994 Size: 4.29 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: LOMPOC, CA, US Hometown: VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 40 years of Civil Service and a life of fortune [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.