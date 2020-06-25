Where Airpower Begins...

Two T-6A Texan II aircraft assigned to the 434th Flying Training Squadron at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, practice advanced aerial maneuvers at 16,000 feet June 25, 2020. The purpose of the training was to further develop flying capabilities and skills of experienced instructor pilots through advanced form flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)
