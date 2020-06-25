Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where Airpower Begins... [Image 1 of 6]

    Where Airpower Begins...

    DEL RIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. James May 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A T-6A Texan II aircraft from the 434th Flying Training Squadron assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, fly a training mission June 25, 2020. The 434th FTS along with the 85th Flying Training Squadron, conduct primary flight training in the T-6A Texan II as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

