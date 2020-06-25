Where Airpower Begins...

A T-6A Texan II aircraft from the 434th Flying Training Squadron assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, fly a training mission June 25, 2020. The 434th FTS along with the 85th Flying Training Squadron, conduct primary flight training in the T-6A Texan II as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: DEL RIO, TX, US