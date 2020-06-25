Three T-6A Texan II aircraft practice advanced aerial maneuvers over Lake Amistad in Del Rio, Texas, June 25, 2020. The purpose of the training was to further develop flying capabilities and skills of experienced instructor pilots through advanced form flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 19:46 Photo ID: 6254341 VIRIN: 200625-F-ZM606-005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.46 MB Location: DEL RIO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where Airpower Begins... [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.