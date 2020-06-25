Three T-6A Texan II aircraft from the 434th Flying Training Squadron assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, fly a training mission June 25, 2020. The 434th FTS along with the 85th Flying Training Squadron, conduct primary flight training in the T-6A Texan II as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6254338
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-ZM606-144
|Resolution:
|6320x4160
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|DEL RIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Where Airpower Begins... [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
