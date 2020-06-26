200626-N-ML137-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Heather Boswell, from Norman, Oklahoma, chops vegetables in the aft galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), providing food services 24 hours a day during underway operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6253627
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-ML137-1015
|Resolution:
|6949x4638
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|NORMAN, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
