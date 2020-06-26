USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200626-N-ML137-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Navon Stroman, from Savannah, Georgia, pours chili in the aft galley of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), providing food services 24 hours a day during underway operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

