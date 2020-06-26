Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Medicine Residency Graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    Family Medicine Residency Graduation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer, speaks at the Family Medicine Residency Program graduation on June 26. The hospital's program, now in its 49th year, graduated 25 physicians. Each year's graduation symbolizes the completion of training for one group of physicians, and the kick-off of the program's new academic year for 39 residents and interns. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. All program participants are physicians who have completed medical school. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Family Medicine Residency Graduation
    Family Medicine Residency Graduation

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville graduates family medicine physicians

    physicians
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Family Medicine Residency Program
    Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians

