Family Medicine Residency Graduation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer, speaks at the Family Medicine Residency Program graduation on June 26. The hospital's program, now in its 49th year, graduated 25 physicians. Each year's graduation symbolizes the completion of training for one group of physicians, and the kick-off of the program's new academic year for 39 residents and interns. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. All program participants are physicians who have completed medical school. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

