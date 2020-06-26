Naval Hospital Jacksonville graduates family medicine physicians

Photo By Jacob Sippel | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - The Navy's newest physicians stand at attention...... read more read more Photo By Jacob Sippel | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - The Navy's newest physicians stand at attention during a graduation ceremony for Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program on June 26 at the hospital. The program, now in its 49th year of continuous accreditation, graduated 25 physicians. NH Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program consistently earns the top award for scholarly activity from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s award-winning Family Medicine Residency Program, now in its 49th year of continuous accreditation, graduated 25 physicians (13 interns and 12 residents) at a ceremony on June 26 at the hospital.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony included face coverings, social distancing, and a limited number of participants on-site at any given time.



Each year’s graduation symbolizes the completion of training for one group of physicians, and the kick-off to the program’s new academic year for 39 residents and interns.



All program participants are physicians who have completed medical school. By the end of the first year, each has completed training rotations in pediatrics, emergency medicine, musculoskeletal care (orthopedics and sports medicine), ophthalmology, inpatient medicine, behavioral health, general surgery, military medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and dermatology.



To become board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), physicians must be licensed and successfully complete three years of residency training in a program (like NH Jacksonville’s) that’s accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Additionally, physicians must meet all board requirements and pass the ABFM board certification exam.



“As highly skilled family medicine docs, these men and women will be supporting the medical needs of service members and their families all over the world — on, above, and below the sea, and in combat zones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dustin Smith, NH Jacksonville’s acting family medicine residency program director. “Our program’s success is a result of the dedicated efforts of our outstanding faculty, support staff, command leadership, and the residents themselves.”



Upon completion of the first year of study, some residents choose to go directly into the fleet to serve as general medical officers, flight surgeons, or undersea medical officers. Those who stay continue for two additional years of training in key areas of family medicine such as obstetrics, pediatrics, internal medicine, sports medicine, neurology, mental health, trauma, and intensive care. After completing residency and passing the national ABFM exam, the residents become board certified family medicine physicians. They’re assigned as staff at Defense Health Agency, Navy, Marine Corps, and joint settings world-wide, caring for active duty, families, and retirees.



NH Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Residency Program earned the top award for scholarly activity in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019 from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians, and 2013 Excellence in Teaching Award and 2011 Family Medicine Clinical Site of the Year Award from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. The graduating physicians have consistently earned a 100 percent board certification pass rate.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville (and its five branch health clinics) serves 163,000 active-duty, family members, and retired service members, including 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (and its five units) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.