    Family Medicine Residency Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

    Family Medicine Residency Graduation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - The Navy's newest physicians stand at attention during a graduation ceremony for Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program on June 26 at the hospital. The program, now in its 49th year of continuous accreditation, graduated 25 physicians. NH Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program consistently earns the top award for scholarly activity from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Medicine Residency Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

