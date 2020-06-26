Family Medicine Residency Graduation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 26, 2020) - The Navy's newest physicians stand at attention during a graduation ceremony for Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program on June 26 at the hospital. The program, now in its 49th year of continuous accreditation, graduated 25 physicians. NH Jacksonville's Family Medicine Residency Program consistently earns the top award for scholarly activity from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
Naval Hospital Jacksonville graduates family medicine physicians
