EAST CHINA SEA (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Ameir Baksh, from Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, cuts tomatoes for meal prep aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6253126
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-CZ893-1004
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Prepare Chow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS
