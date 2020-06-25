Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailors Prepare Chow [Image 3 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta Sailors Prepare Chow

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Ameir Baksh, from Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago, adds fried cabbage to a plate during meal hours aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Prepare Chow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

