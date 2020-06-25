Rafael Peralta Sailors Prepare Chow

EAST CHINA SEA (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Kane, from Byron, Ill., dries utensils as a food-service attendant aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

