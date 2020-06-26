United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

U.S. Air Force Airmen render a salute to a dignified transfer case containing six cases of remains at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains will be flown to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

