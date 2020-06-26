United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

U.S. Air Force Airmen render a salute to a dignified transfer case containing six cases of remains at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The remains will be flown to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6253087
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-WQ860-1067
|Resolution:
|6358x4243
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
