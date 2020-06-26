Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 3 of 4]

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An American flag drapes a transfer case in the cargo hold of a Boeing 747 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC, with support from United States Forces Korea, came together to repatriate six cases of remains returned by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The repatriation falls on the 67th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which ensured the cessation of hostilities of the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

