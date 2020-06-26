A United Nations Command flag drapes a transfer case in the cargo hold of a Boeing 747 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC, with support from United States Forces Korea, came together to repatriate six cases of remains returned by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The repatriation falls on the 67th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which ensured the cessation of hostilities of the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 00:05 Photo ID: 6253085 VIRIN: 200626-F-WQ860-1092 Resolution: 5266x3514 Size: 4.21 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.