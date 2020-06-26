Members from the United Nations Command Honor Guard remove a dignified transfer case containing the remains fallen Korean War heroes from a vehicle and load it onto a waiting Boeing 747 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC repatriated six cases of remains from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on the 67th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which ensured the cessation of hostilities of the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 00:05 Photo ID: 6253084 VIRIN: 200626-F-WQ860-1015 Resolution: 6139x4097 Size: 4.07 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.