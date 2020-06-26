The United Nations Command Honor Guard carry a casket as part of a dignified transfer during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. After boarding a Boeing 747, the remains will travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6253063
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-WQ860-1020
|Resolution:
|6968x4650
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT