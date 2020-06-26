United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

The United Nations Command Honor Guard carry a casket as part of a dignified transfer during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. After boarding a Boeing 747, the remains will travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier)

