Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4]

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The United Nations Command Honor Guard carry a casket as part of a dignified transfer during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. After boarding a Boeing 747, the remains will travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will attempt to identify the remains of the fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 23:08
    Photo ID: 6253063
    VIRIN: 200626-F-WQ860-1020
    Resolution: 6968x4650
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Korean War
    repatriation
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    United Nations Command
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT