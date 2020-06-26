United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

Members of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, render a salute as the remains of those thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in action during the 1950-1953 Korean War, being lifted in to a Boeing 747 during a repatriation ceremony at Osan AB, ROK, June 26, 2020. The United Nations Command in Korea remains committed to enforcing the 1953 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing activities such as this repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

