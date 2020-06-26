Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 2 of 4]

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, render a salute as the remains of those thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in action during the 1950-1953 Korean War, being lifted in to a Boeing 747 during a repatriation ceremony at Osan AB, ROK, June 26, 2020. The United Nations Command in Korea remains committed to enforcing the 1953 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing activities such as this repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise M. Jenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 23:08
    Photo ID: 6253061
    VIRIN: 200626-F-HB600-1115
    Resolution: 5571x3979
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Korean War
    repatriation
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    United Nations Command
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT