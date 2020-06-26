Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 1 of 4]

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Bowlus, United Nations Command chaplain, performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the six boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1963 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing the repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

