United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes

Col. David Bowlus, United Nations Command chaplain, performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the six boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1963 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing the repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|06.26.2020
|06.25.2020 23:08
|6253060
|200626-F-PB738-1003
|4859x3335
|6.77 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|2
|0
|0
