U.S. Air Force Airmen pay their respects during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The United Nations Command remains committed to enforcing the 1953 UN Armistice Agreement and overseeing this repatriation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 23:08 Photo ID: 6253062 VIRIN: 200626-F-WQ860-1072 Resolution: 6945x4635 Size: 5.14 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.