Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore Crowley, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35A Lightning II crew chief, explains some basic features and functions of the F-35A to representatives from Omni Logistics Inc. at the Fairbanks International Airport, June 24, 2020. The training event was held to give personnel from the airport police and fire department and other local agencies a chance to become familiar with aircraft safety features and pilot egress procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
06.24.2020
|06.25.2020 20:46
|6253026
|200624-F-AK347-1113
|5302x4101
|1.57 MB
|Location:
FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|2
|0
|0
