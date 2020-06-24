Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Theodore Crowley, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35A Lightning II crew chief, explains some basic features and functions of the F-35A to representatives from Omni Logistics Inc. at the Fairbanks International Airport, June 24, 2020. The training event was held to give personnel from the airport police and fire department and other local agencies a chance to become familiar with aircraft safety features and pilot egress procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 20:46
    Photo ID: 6253026
    VIRIN: 200624-F-AK347-1113
    Resolution: 5302x4101
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

