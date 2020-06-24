Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

A Fairbanks International Airport employee waits as Airmen from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit recover an F-35A Lightning II after landing, June 24, 2020. The airport, located approximately 30 miles from Eielson AFB, acts as an alternate landing location in the event of an unexpected divert or in-flight emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

