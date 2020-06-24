Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training [Image 3 of 5]

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Fairbanks International Airport employee waits as Airmen from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit recover an F-35A Lightning II after landing, June 24, 2020. The airport, located approximately 30 miles from Eielson AFB, acts as an alternate landing location in the event of an unexpected divert or in-flight emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

