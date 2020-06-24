Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training [Image 4 of 5]

    Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit standby as an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron taxis at the Fairbanks International Airport, June 24, 2020. The Airmen conducted hands-on training with the Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department personnel during which the local authorities learned the critical safety procedures and basic features of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

