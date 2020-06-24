Eielson Airmen, Fairbanks airport authorities team up for aircraft recovery training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit standby as an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron taxis at the Fairbanks International Airport, June 24, 2020. The Airmen conducted hands-on training with the Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department personnel during which the local authorities learned the critical safety procedures and basic features of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

