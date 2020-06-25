U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy Scott, right, a counter intelligence and human intelligence (CI/HUMINT) specialist with 1st Intel Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), is pinned with a meritorious service medal (MSM) by 1st Lt. Mario DeSalvo, the company commander of CI/HUMINT Company, 1st Intel Bn., I MIG, during an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2020. Scott received a MSM for performance while serving as the CI/HUMINT chief for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 18:33 Photo ID: 6252839 VIRIN: 200625-M-EC058-1036 Resolution: 5586x3724 Size: 8.75 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MIG Marine Receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.