    I MIG Marine Receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 5 of 9]

    I MIG Marine Receives Meritorious Service Medal

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    I MEF Information Group

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Intel Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, reads an award citation during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2020. Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy Scott, a counter intelligence and human intelligence (CI/HUMINT) specialist, received a Meritorious Service Medal for performance while serving as the CI/HUMINT chief for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

