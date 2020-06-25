I MIG Marine Receives Meritorious Service Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy Scott, center, a counter intelligence and human intelligence (CI/HUMINT) specialist with 1st Intel Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stands for a photo after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2020. Scott received a Meritorious Service Medal for performance while serving as the CI/HUMINT chief for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

