Professionalism, proficiency, and productivity: I MIG Marine receives Meritorious Service Medal

Photo By Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy Scott, center, a counter intelligence and human intelligence (CI/HUMINT) specialist with 1st Intel Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stands for a photo after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2020. Scott received a Meritorious Service Medal for performance while serving as the CI/HUMINT chief for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Uncertainty. It’s a word that summarizes what Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy M. Scott, a counter intelligence and human intelligence specialist (CI/HUMINT) with 1st Intelligence Battalion (Intel Bn.), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), has faced ever since he left his job as a construction worker in Lakewood, Ohio.



Scott began his Marine Corps career as an administrative specialist in Cherry Point, North Carolina, , and he eventually became an administrative chief in Okinawa, Japan. Scott decided to branch off and conduct a lateral moving to become a CI/HUMINT specialist. Throughout his career, he deployed numerous times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Pacific, and now resides and works at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



1st Lt. Mario DeSalvo, the company commander of CI/HUMINT Company, 1st Intel Bn., I MIG, presented Scott with a Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at the 1st Intel Bn. building at Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2020. The award represented Scott’s meritorious service during his time as CI/HUMINT Chief for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force.



Scott positively affected the training and certification of four Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces (SPMAGTF) and two Marine Expeditionary Units (the 11th and 13th), by creating more than 5,000 intel injects, implemented through different scenarios to help assess Marines capabilities during training exercises. He helped coordinate integrated live role players to create a better simulated exercise, and also helped facilitate six certification exercises that certified Marines among I Marine Expeditionary Force and various external agencies.



Scott was born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio.



“My family life was quite simple. I have two brothers, and we grew up in a suburban neighborhood; grinding in a blue collar family,” Scott said. “My dad owns a construction company, and my mom is a nurse. I used to work for my father as a construction worker.”



Stability in a time when the economy was fluctuating drove Scott to join the Marine Corps.



“The construction business was taking a hit, and I felt I wanted to get some adventure,” explained Scott. “Ever since I was a little kid, I used to play army. I felt it was an opportunity to do more, and felt super proud to join the Marine Corps for what it was and stood for.”



Scott entered the Marine Corps on November 12th, 2002, currently in his 17th year of service. He plans on serving 20 years, and eventually retiring.



Maj. Matthew Erlin, the Intel officer in charge for EOTG, I MEF, nominated Scott for the award, impressed by his superior performance.



“Over the course of the several years he’s been with us, he influenced a significant amount of Marines who went out to do real world operations, in support of operations in the CENTCOM, USINDOPACOM, and AFRICOM theaters,” Erlin said. “Some of his characteristics include expertise, initiative, and perseverance. He overcame a lot of uncertainty during his time with us. He made everything happen.”



After being awarded the meritorious service medal, Scott gave a wholesome response that should ring true in every Marine leader’s ears.



“My advice to any leader out there is if you think someone deserves to be awarded, give them the award. Recognize the service that your Marines did appropriately. You never know if that is going to be the only award they ever receive within that command.” Scott said.



Aside from his career, Scott is supported by his loving wife of 18 years Jacqueline, along with his three children Monroe, Madalynn and Owen. Through numerous deployments, they have endured a lot of time away from him, while remaining extremely supportive.



Scott plans on finishing his contract out with an upcoming deployment with SPMAGTF-Crisis Response-Central Command and plans on retiring from the Marine Corps after he returns home.



“I’ve said this a million times, but I am proud to be a member of 1st Intel. This is a great place to close out my time in the Marine Corps. The Marines are awesome, and the Staff NCO corps is amazing. I’m happy, and I couldn’t be happier.”