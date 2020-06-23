Mike Company PT

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 23, 2020. Drill instructors supervised the recruits at each station to motivate and to ensure that they were performing the exercises correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
