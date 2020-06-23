Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute a side plank during a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 23, 2020. Every station challenged recruits to put forth maximum effort to get the most out of each exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6252591
|VIRIN:
|200623-M-VX661-1008
|Resolution:
|5739x3826
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Company PT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
