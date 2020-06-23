Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company PT [Image 1 of 9]

    Mike Company PT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 23, 2020. Drill instructors supervised the recruits at each station to motivate and to ensure that they were performing the exercises correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company PT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

