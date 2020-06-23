Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 23, 2020. Drill instructors supervised the recruits at each station to motivate and to ensure that they were performing the exercises correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 17:04 Photo ID: 6252592 VIRIN: 200623-M-VX661-1009 Resolution: 5911x3941 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company PT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.