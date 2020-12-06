Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea

Fernando Guevara, acts as a safety as Fireman Jeffery Barrera, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), connects pallets to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Dragon Whales of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, on the flight deck aboard New York during a replenishment-at-sea, June 12, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

