Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea [Image 11 of 19]

    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea

    RED SEA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200612-N-GR168-1124 RED SEA (June 12, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Adrian Lopez, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), stretches out a cargo net on the flight deck aboard New York during a replenishment-at-sea, June 12, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 16:58
    Photo ID: 6252567
    VIRIN: 200612-N-GR168-1124
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York's Commanding Officer speaks during all hands call
    Sailors clean aboard New York
    Sailors clean aboard New York
    Sailors clean aboard New York
    Sailors clean aboard New York
    Sailor stand watch aboard New York
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.
    USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.
    USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.
    USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.
    USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea
    Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphib
    transport
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT