200612-N-GR168-1090 RED SEA (June 12, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Maxwell Robbins, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), signals to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) from the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during a replenishment-at-sea, June 12, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 16:57 Photo ID: 6252565 VIRIN: 200612-N-GR168-1090 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.05 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors take part in a replenishment-at-sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.