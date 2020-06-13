USS New York takes part in LCAC Operations.

200613-N-GR168-1131 RED SEA (June 13, 2020) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), June 13, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

