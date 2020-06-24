2nd BW Command Post awarded best in the Air Force

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, second from left; and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Swanger, 2nd BW command chief, right; presented the Large Nuclear Command and Control Command Post of the Year award to Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Kitchens, 307th BW command post superintendent, left; and Maj. Matthew Chamberlain, 2nd BW command post commander, second from right; at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 24, 2020. The 2nd CP team competed against nine other units at the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)
|06.24.2020
|06.25.2020 15:35
|6252453
|200624-F-GE882-1087
|4736x3070
|9.14 MB
|US
|2
|0
|0
