2nd BW Command Post awarded best in the Air Force

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, congratulates Airmen from the 2nd BW Command Post for winning Large Nuclear Command and Control Command Post of the Year at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 24, 2020. The 2nd CP team is a Total Force Integrated team made up of 22 active duty members, seven traditional reservists and three active guard reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

