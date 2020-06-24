2nd BW Command Post awarded best in the Air Force

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to Airmen from the 2nd Command Post upon winning the Large Nuclear Command and Control Command Post of the Year at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 24, 2020. The 2nd CP team is the largest command post unit in the Air Force, serving the 2nd BW, the 307th Bomb Wing and the 8th Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

