EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Benjamin Lyons, from Englewood, Ohio, right and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Gage Gilliam, from Huntington Beach, Calif., pull a Mark 46 torpedo out of a surface vessel torpedo tube aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 09:36 Photo ID: 6251941 VIRIN: 200624-N-CZ893-1046 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 837.6 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Pull Torpedos Out [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.