Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailor Conducts Pre-flight Checks [Image 5 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailor Conducts Pre-flight Checks

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rordanny Valdes, from Philadelphia, don goggles before pre-flight checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 09:36
    Photo ID: 6251944
    VIRIN: 200624-N-CZ893-1148
    Resolution: 4847x3462
    Size: 966.92 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailor Conducts Pre-flight Checks [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Documents Surface Contacts
    Rafael Peralta Sails the East China Sea
    Rafael Peralta Sailors Pull Torpedos Out
    Rafael Peralta Sailor Prepares Breakfast
    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailor Conducts Pre-flight Checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    U.S. Navy
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT