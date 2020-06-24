EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails the East China Sea. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 09:36 Photo ID: 6251940 VIRIN: 200624-N-CZ893-1164 Resolution: 3459x4843 Size: 848.37 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sails the East China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.