Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on Bayonet Techniques prior to the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 24, 2020. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
This work, Mike Company Bayonet Techniques [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
