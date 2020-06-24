Mike Company Bayonet Techniques

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice Bayonet Techniques prior to the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

