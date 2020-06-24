Mike Company Bayonet Techniques

A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2020. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

