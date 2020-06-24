A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 17:35 Photo ID: 6251332 VIRIN: 200624-M-OQ594-1017 Resolution: 4085x2723 Size: 1.76 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Bayonet Techniques [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.