USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hosts Joint Flight Operations

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) - A French Alouette helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during joint flight operations, June 24, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald/Released)
06.24.2020
06.24.2020
6251227
200624-N-SH953-1085
3907x2413
1.62 MB
MEDITERRANEAN SEA
