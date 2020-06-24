Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hosts Joint Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hosts Joint Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200624-N-SH953-1085
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) - A French Alouette helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during joint flight operations, June 24, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:11
    Photo ID: 6251227
    VIRIN: 200624-N-SH953-1085
    Resolution: 3907x2413
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hosts Joint Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maritime training exercise with Italian, French partners
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maritime training exercise with Italian, French partners
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maritime training exercise with Italian, French partners
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maritime training exercise with Italian, French partners
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maritime training exercise with Italian, French partners
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maritime Training Exercise with France, Italy
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maritime Training Exercise with France, Italy
    USS Bataan (LHD5) Maritime Training Exercise, France, Italy
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maritime Training Exercise
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Mairitime Training Exercise
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maritime Training Exercise
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hosts Joint Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    USMC
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHD5
    Navy
    BATARG
    Marines
    United States Navy
    foreign Partners
    2020 Deployment
    French Alouette
    Joint flight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT