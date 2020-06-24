USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maritime Training Exercise

200624-N-LZ839-1011

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the French frigate FS Guepratte, the French amphibious assault ship FS Mistral and the Italian amphibious transport dock ship ITS San Giorgio sail in formation as part of a maritime training exercise, June 24, 2020.. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

