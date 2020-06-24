Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Mairitime Training Exercise [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Mairitime Training Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.24.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200624-N-LZ839-2017
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) - An Italian SH101-A helicopter and a a French Alouette helicopter participate in joint flight operations on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) as part of a maritime training exercise, June 24, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:11
    Photo ID: 6251225
    VIRIN: 200624-N-LZ839-2078
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

